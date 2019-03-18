Sean Miller, as head basketball coach at the U of A, has done more with less than any other coach in the PAC 12 in 2018-2019. That he squeezed 17 wins from a less than stellar recruiting class is a miracle. He would have won more if not for unfortunate injuries which denied the Team of at least 3 more wins. We do not know yet what will come out of the mess pushed by shoe salesmen trying to make a name for themselves, but it appears they pushed to pay potential players while mentioning names of coaches. I suspect Miller has learned from the push from some sportswriters to embarrass a successful program. Miller is one of the best basketball coaches at the College level and the U of A will continue to benefit from his leadership. He should be retained! Please recall that even Coach Olson had some problems.
Clait E. Braun
Foothills
