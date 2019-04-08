For those who wrote this paper saying the UA President and Athletic Director were not at the games, I have seen President Robbins sitting at the table behind the home basket. AD Heeke sits in the same area when he sits down. Before the game he’s helping people who have never been to McKale find their seats. Coach Miller and several members of the men’s team have attended. The players were even shown on the Jumbotron. We’ve had the great games at McKale because the UA spent the money out-bidding other schools. Let’s focus on what’s important: going to the game and cheering this amazing team. We can all learn from their hard work, their support of each other, and their joy. Thank you Coach Barnes and team for a great year. GO CATS!
Katherine Shindel
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.