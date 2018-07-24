Re: the July 22 article "Foles, author of Super Bowl shocker, writes best-seller."

I am the proud father of two remarkably great Wildcats and I am a Wildcat too. The U of A teaches us to handle situations like Nick Foles has endured. The U of A sets up hoops and hurdles for all of its students to overcome as part of our great Wildcat education. I have always said they make men out of boys! And women out of girls! The U of A provides the format for you to make the most out of your college education. Our children, the sons and daughters of Arizona, share and carry forward a proud heritage and tradition. Nick Foles knows that too. And there's just one more thing: Bear Down!

Howard Hartley

Paradise Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

