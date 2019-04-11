Remember the Pete and Eddie days followed by the 1988 team and how much fun it was at McKale? Yes, the fun was built around the winning, but it was more. Most of the players were here for four years, we got to know them, they were ours, part of our family. It was said they had to pass the Bobby Olson acceptance test. Character was an important ingredient. At the helm of the program was a sea captain who really knew his "stuff" and projected a fantastic public image, Lute Olson. Our women's coach, Adia Barnes is part of our Tucson family. She played here, we're proud of her. She speaks well and her husband is a major part of the equation. Adia's team cares for each other first and foremost, they're here for four years, they are tenacious on the court, and then take time to be with us after the game. Watching our new team is fun again. Thanks Adia and our new family members.
Josh Dickinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.