My wife and I are season ticket holders for UA women's basketball games. What a great experience. Cost and good seats to be had. You can't miss or not feel the enormous energy in the gym. These ladies are something else to behold. Effort off the charts. Furthermore, Coach Adia Barnes should teach a course about how to conduct yourself as a coach, be a role model, and ethics.
We've got a guard, Aari McDonald, who I've never seen anyone as motivated on the court as this young lady. Her effort has instilled the same desire in her peers to always push even when facing a big uphill challenge. Their recent road trip must have been awesome. The final game was a two-point loss, but our ladies put up 88 big ones. I have to research some of my facts on my phone or computer because the Star I get daily hasn't printed "squat." Let's promote the UA women's basketball program. I feel they have earned more print.
Rick Williams
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.