Last Saturday would have been a good day to have had the Arizona Wildcat football game versus Texas Tech start earlier than the 7:30 PM actual start. The weather was cooler, the venue prepared, and fans ready. I understand ESPN and revenue and all that but even with all the upgrades, timing is of the essence to enjoy said amenities, watch the entire game, and buy a few more hot dogs, cotton candy, and beers. I have had eight season tickets for quite some time and now take many of my 12 and under age grandchildren to the game. They and consequently myself and grandma cannot stay past halftime and be home before 11 PM or midnight. These youngsters are the future of the university's and ESPN's revenue too. Please start the games earlier for their sake, for the team's sake, and for the future of football revenue sake.
John P. Van Echo
West side
