Given that it is apparent that the UofA Wildcat football Offensive Coordinator Noel Mazzone is out of his league in calling plays, the next question one should ask is, "does it really matter?" The fact that the football program lags both the Baseball and Basketball programs in fan interest in both Tucson and throughout the state would suggest "no". Heck for that matter, when the university gets around to demolishing and rebuilding the west stands at the stadium, one could rationalize that the only reason to do this is to be able to have a place for the visiting team's fans and accompanying band members to sit. Like my Uncle Harry used to say" A good man knows his limitations, a better man knows what not to try to do, given those limitations".
Spike Horrigan
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.