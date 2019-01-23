This story did not surprise me. This type of childish sexual behavior should be expected at all universities. We mature folk know that when you get adolescent aged young people there will be much drama. This category of people is full of drama and if none is present, then some will exaggerate it or fabricate it to make life appear more exciting. Remember, this category of people are new to processing information, new to sexual encounters, have much to experiment in life, have a newness to the independence of "college life" and are completely ignorant to their new surroundings with unrealistic expectations of consequences in certain types of "learning" or "work" environments. This behavior is especially prevalent in athletics ,where the body and mind have a constant desire for competition and strong uncontrolled sexual urges from both "masculine and feminine energy". This has been happening since the caveman era. It will continue no matter how many are prosecuted for it. Give us some real NEWS.
Joshua Hernell
