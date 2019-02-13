There's been a recent spate of anti-Bill Walton (announcer for NCAA/PAC 12 Basketball) letters to the Star editor.
In a Cosellian world it is understandable that some viewer/listeners might not find certain broadcast personalities to their liking...but they still tune in; over and over.
Interestingly, media polling companies such as AC Nielsen don't distinguish between viewer likes and dislikes ...they simply measure how many are watching.
Rather than boring the readers of the "Letters" section here's a suggestion to our disgruntled Waltonites: TURN THE SOUND ON THE TV OFF AND LISTEN TO BRIAN JEFFERIES ON THE RADIO.
baird thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.