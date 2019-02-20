Bill Walton's "personal" priority as a TV commentator for PAC-12 basketball games is to promote his "Bill Walton Show" rather than to keep TV basketball fans abreast of the game action not shown or explained by TV cameras. This ruins the enjoyment for true game fans and taints his image as one of the great basketball players of all time. So many fans are rankled by his obvious deviation from the commentator job description that it's amazing to me the PAC-12 allows it. GO WILDCATS!
Doug Black
Oro Valley
