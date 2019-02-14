What is it with you Bill Walton haters? I hope the regularity of anti-Walton letters published in the Star does not reflect a bias of the editors against this fine commentator. The great majority of us basketball lovers enjoy Bill’s interesting and humorous commentating while watching a game. After all, since the game is unfolding right before our very eyes, who needs a play-by-play dry narration? We can see what is happening. It’s TELEVISION, for crying out loud, not radio!
Jim Nickerson
Green Valley
