What is it with you Bill Walton haters? I hope the regularity of anti-Walton letters published in the Star does not reflect a bias of the editors against this fine commentator. The great majority of us basketball lovers enjoy Bill’s interesting and humorous commentating while watching a game. After all, since the game is unfolding right before our very eyes, who needs a play-by-play dry narration? We can see what is happening. It’s TELEVISION, for crying out loud, not radio!

Jim Nickerson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments