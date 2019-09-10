For years, I have bemoaned the fact that pro football lineman are allowed and most probably pushed to gain weight. They are amazingly huge. Many over 300 lbs. or close to it. Put them up against quarterbacks and ends and those people literally crush the smaller players. Smaller players stay that way to stay supple and move faster. Lineman are just crushers. It's wrong and it's dangerous. Look at the statistics showing all the injuries from these huge players. Then look at the young men retiring due to the continued injuries and pain caused by these immense tacklers. And, I won't even get into brain injuries due to, what I believe, are criminal hits along with the immense size of these men.
Pro football should protect its players and get these guys on a weight training program. It's the moral choice.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
