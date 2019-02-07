What’s with the UA basketball players disrespecting the national anthem, the American flag, and our country this year during the playing of the anthem? It is disgusting to see the bowed heads of most of the players during the national anthem. What is their beef?
Every game, the athletic department sends onto the court a local, active-duty military serviceperson, often a veteran of hostile overseas action. The fans are asked to honor these people as heroes — as we should — by standing and cheering for them — as we do.
Should we be standing and cheering for our disrespectful players, or even attending any more games? I don’t think so. Apparently the coaches, athletic department, and school administration have no control or influence over this situation. And why has the media been silent on this all season long?
Bill Mason
North side
