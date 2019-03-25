Did UofA men’s football and basketball recently have a bad year? Maybe 2019-20 will be better! A rule should be made so student-athletes stay more than one or two years in school, here. Everybody wants to be a pro; big dollars are calling.
What’s amazing is that prime seats in McKale have a premium price on them if you want to keep them. What a rip-off!
And that seat “price” is paid ahead, even during a losing season? I’ve never bought a season-ticket. It’s a good thing that Tucson must boast rich fans and/or faithful alumni.
The Wildcat fight song should be “Dream on Arizona” instead of “Bear Down.” Teams can maybe dream about the Rose Bowl or Final Four someday. The two big sports revenue makers have to do better to fill those seats in the future!
Kenneth Unwin
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.