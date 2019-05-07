It's probably difficult at this point for the UofA Board of Regents to admit that their belief in Sean Miller was misplaced after steadfastly verifying their support for so long. It certainly must be difficult to do so since the basketball program is a cash cow for the U.
There can be no doubt that Miller was both cognizant of and approving of the payment to basketball recruits in whatever format given the recent taped revelations.
How long will the Board of Regents continue to bury their collective head in the sand, exacerbating the shame Miller has already brought to the university by their reticence?
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
