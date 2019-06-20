Greg Hansen's support of Book Richardson is admirable, but where was Hansen when Sean Miller needed support? Or at least the benefit of the doubt.

Our team was playing in the Bay area when the story broke and Hansen immediately wrote an opinion piece stating Miller was done and should never coach another Arizona game. This was before all the facts were out and before Coach Miller even had a chance to defend himself.

Seems Hansen needs to pick a story and try to stick to it.

John Arnold

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

