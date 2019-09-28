If we want to do something about violence in our country a good place to start would be to stop human-fighting ( boxing,MMA, or a any activity where the point is to hurt somebody). Everyone knows this is wrong. It is cruel, barbaric and should have gone the way of slavery and human sacrifice.
I believe the reason it still goes on is many people have a strong urge to watch people get hurt and a few feel the need to participAte.
Today we have amazing action movies and video games to help satisfy that thirst for violence.Nobody gets hurt.
Lets quit being gladiators and spectators. Enforce assault laws and stop sending fighters to the Olympics. Then we can tell our kids it is never ok to hurt people. I am an old white guy that grew up
Two men in their ,20s died in one week from beatings they took in boxing rings. Yet we call it a "sport" and keep doing it.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
