A Wildcat football meltdown vs the Scum Devils gave up 20 points, 4th quarter. Poor performance. Lev's article said: too conservative on both sides of the ball … try for a two-point conversion [twice]. Both attempts failed … lost by one. The "something missing" was coaching.
Sumlin's record, Texas A&M: 2012 … 11-2, sliding to 2017 … 7-5, when Arizona hired him. Sumlin is 5-7 at Arizona. That's not worth the $2 million for each of his first two years. There should be more stringent performance measures in football coaches' contracts. A winning season, salary = $x dollars. A loosing season, salary = 50% of $x dollars.
There is a story about Arizona football being cursed decades ago by an Arizona State University Scum Devil bruja. So very true. No Rose Bowl in over a hundred years.
Hire a wining coach!
Ricardo Small
Northeast side
