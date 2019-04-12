Notre Dame Coach Muffet McGraw expressed her frustration that there are not enough women coaches, athletic directors or, simply, women in power. I know what she means. As a 65 year old female physician, I had no female role models for my career, because I was in the first wave of women to enter medicine. McGraw then said, "How are these young women looking up and seeing someone that looks like them, preparing them for the future?" Fortunately, here in Tucson, we do have that. Adia Barnes was a star player at the U of AZ in the 1990's. She returned to Tucson to become Head Coach of the U of AZ Women's Basketball Team in April 2016, and she has turned the team around. She has built a team that respects each other, respects her, and welcomes the support of the community. She is exactly the role model the young women of Tucson need. Let's all give her and the women's team the support they deserve.
Judith E. Riley
Midtown
