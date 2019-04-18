Congratulations to the U of A women’s basketball team; they are skilled and show great team work. But they also benefited from which Title IX which protects people from sex discrimination and sexual assault. And, the law applies to equality in athletic opportunities.
“Every institution can comply with Title IX with three options to show fairness and equality on athletic opportunities:
a) Substantially proportionate athletic opportunities for male and female athletes.
b) A history on continuing practice of expanding opportunities for the under- represented sex.
c) Full and effective accommodation of the interests and abilities of the under-represented sex.
Also the amount of athletic aid must be proportionate to the ratio of female and male athletes.”
The results: Women’ basketball team won gold in 6 consecutive Olympics. At the FiBA World Cup won 7 championships between 1973-9 and 2018. You can count the changes in gold medals at the Olympics.
Margo Sasse
Northeast side
