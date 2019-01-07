When is the Star going to give our amazing, women's Wildcat basketball its share of the sports news? Editor Ryan Finley is so biased towards the men's team. If fan participation is to keep increasing for the women's team, then give them more ink and good pics. We go to the games and would like to read more, the next day.
The Jan. 5 report was pitiful for the awesome road game. For sure, men's sports are first priority because of the money, but get with women's Basketball. Give them time in the spotlight too. Disappointed so far in the coverage .
Mavis Kuld
Northwest side
