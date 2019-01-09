Re: the Jan. 9 letter to the editor "A tale of two games."
Thank you, Phil Bentley, for supporting women's sports. I appreciate your letter regarding lack of fair and equal coverage of women's basketball. I have been addressing this issue for several years with the Star regarding UA women's sports.
When Jon Gold was assigned to softball the articles were accurate, interesting and you did not have to search the Sports section to find them. Last year, softball had some decent coverage but it was not consistent. It is way past time for the Star to correct their unequal coverage, especially when the teams are ranked and winning. Men's sports get front page coverage whether they win, lose and sometimes even when they don't have a game.
Kathy Gabhart
Northwest side
