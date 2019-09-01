I receive the newspaper every day and enjoy catching up on local, national and international news. One section I'm unable to enjoy as much is the sports section. I grew up playing sports and it was an incredibly important part of my development as a girl. Unfortunately, reading your sports section, most days I would think women don't even play sports. I'm astonished at your lack of coverage of girls' and womens' sports - local, national and international. Visibility of women in sports is part of how girls become involved and interested. Sports can be such an integral part of a girl developing a positive sense of power and agency. There are so many girls and women in the world doing amazing things in sports and getting no recognition for it, which not only affects them, but women looking for people like themselves in the public spotlight. I hope you'll keep this in mind as you select stories for the sports section in the future.
Katie Gleason
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.