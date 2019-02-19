I respectfully suggest that you consider NOT cancelling Non-Sequitur, and here’s why:
Whatever the bad words were at the bottom of that Sunday strip, any child old enough to read it for him/herself has already seen them on restroom walls at school and parks, has probably seen them written by friends, and might have written them him/herself.
Any child who is not hearing disabled has undoubtedly heard those bad words repeated by school-mates and/or friends, is quite likely to have heard them from the mouths of parents and/or parents’ friends, might have heard them on cable TV, or might even have spoken them him/herself.
I am not suggesting that standards be lowered, merely that the reality of “offending” people be considered, Mr. Wiley’s apology be accepted, and that you give consideration to his loyal fans.
Lois Smith
East side
