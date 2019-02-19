Re: Feb. 18 letter "Apostrophe catastrophe."
The letter writer asks why apostrophes are so often misused. The answer is simple. We've become a nation of non-readers or, at best, careless readers. We're now talkers and listeners (sort of). If apostrophes were voiced, a "pfhht" sound for instance, we wouldn't misuse them. Even our most illiterate citizens would have no problem with phrases like "a mother(pfhht)s love" or "grammarians(pfhht) nit-picking." I(pfhht)m glad such usage issues concern the Star(pfhht)s readers.
Jefferson Carter
Midtown
