PLEASE, if you must take your dog into a grocery store, PLEASE, PLEASE have the COURTESY of providing a PAD OR TOWEL for your dog to sit on in the grocery cart. This would be very much appreciated by the next shopper who uses that cart and who is planning to place FOOD in that cart !!! No one wants to place their groceries into a cart where a dog's BUTT has previously been !!!! (COMMON SENSE !! ) Even BETTER SENSE - if your pet is NOT a service animal, leave that pet AT HOME. THANK YOU .
Karen McKee
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.