Saturday's sports section article on the AZ Women's basketball team loss to Oregon needs an editor and a sports writer with better math skills. The writer says Aari McDonald "had 34 points -------and accounted for more than two-thirds of the Wildcats' scoring in a 77-63 loss to the Ducks---. I trotted out my old math skills and determined that two thirds of 63 equals 42, not 34. Is it too much to ask that your writers check their math when they write an article or have an editor that checks everyone's math before publishing?
Gerald Bich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.