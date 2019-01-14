We here on the southern border know that the most recent wave of immigrants from Central America does NOT constitute a national emergency. They are not all drug runners. They are not all criminals. They are mostly people who wish to live in peace and will be welcome additions to our workforce and tax base.
Please write or call our senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, to prevail upon Mitch McConnell to allow the bill already passed by the House of Representatives to come to a vote in the Senate. We don't need a wall! We need that $5.7 billion to hire more immigration judges, to hire more Citizenship and Immigration Services staff to process applications, to fund more modern methods of patrolling our border, and to build better facilities to house immigrants during processing.
Finally, we need more compassion for those less fortunate than ourselves.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.