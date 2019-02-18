Re: the Feb. 17 column "Re: the Feb. 17 column "Star will drop 'Non Sequitur' over vulgar language."
In Sunday’s paper, Ms. Spitz gave her justifications for canceling "Non Sequitur" from the comics section. It seems one of the segments contained words too small to see that were offensive to her. I don’t condone offensive language, but I believe her decision to not accept the artists’ explanation and apology go beyond her outrage.
I suspect the real reason behind the decision is that the comic is political and doesn’t favor Trump. This isn’t the first time that the Star has canceled such a comic. Heaven forbid the Star be relevant. At least she had the good conscience to publish her justifications on the Op-Ed page with all the other political opinions.
Susan Berger
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.