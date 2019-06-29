The church hierarchy has been dreadfully and suspiciously slow to admit and resolve the issue of sex abuse of its children and vulnerable adults not because it has been caught unawares but because it has been caught in its full awareness of the systemic sexual exploitation of its faithful.
If pure of heart, surely the church hierarchy would have been shocked, sickened by the flood of reports of pedophilia and begun an internal crusade to end this sinful pestilence. But it didn’t and it hasn’t. The church hierarchy has responded with obfuscation and stonewalling.
Pedophile priests were given chance after chance from one parish to the next to master discreet molestation. Voluminous records of abuse were reported secretly from parish to Bishop, to Cardinal, to the Vatican itself. The Vatican still refuses to provide any access to its records. What do they have to hide? The Catholic church behaves as an enterprise trafficking in the sexual abuse of children, vulnerable adults who believes they are above the law.
Glenn Johnson
Midtown
