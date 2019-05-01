North Germany is experiencing climate issues. Meteorologists are stating that water is not coming anytime soon which could lead to drought again. Germany’s population needs to be conservative to prevent catastrophes from happening. This is an example of what could happen to the U.S. if we don’t protect our planet. Earth is dying, and if we continue to keep our habits, we’ll die. Arizona weather is hot, many people have died of heat-related injuries. There are ways to help our community. Some ways to improve is to save water. If one person makes a change, they can spread the word to others. Germany is trying to be more concerned with how they manage the nature around them. The U.S. has many resources, unlike Germany which can make a much more significant impact on our planet. Germany and other countries have been damaged by the extreme weather changes, if you'd like to save your future we as a society need to come together.
Alexia Beltran
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.