No matter if you are for or against capital punishment, there is much controversy about what chemical should be used in an execution for the first total relaxant. There has been much discussion over what should be used, because of the effectiveness, sourcing, and political viewpoints.
Looking at this from a distance, it seems to be a ridiculous situation. It could be totally solved with a stroke of a pen, saying that the initial drug be chloroform. Everybody knows this drug to be effective, efficient, easily sourced, and cost effective. Then all of the stated objections would disappear. If the job must be done, then do it right. It certainly would be interesting for someone to write about valid reasons not to do it. Somebody?
Russell Silberschlag
Foothills
