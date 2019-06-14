Today, June 14 is a National Holiday.
It is called "FLAG DAY". Did you display your Stars and Stripes? If not, why not?
You say you didn't see any reference to it in your daily newspaper. Hmm - That newspaper tells you about Mothers day, Fathers Day, Thanksgiving, etc. but when it comes to our National Symbol they couldn't even make mention of it.
Instead the top of the front page is an advertisement for Natural Grocers.
You say you don't own a flag. Buy a flag. They aren't that expensive.
Display that flag . It is absolutely the least you can do to state that "I AM AN AMERICAN".
Larry Klein
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.