A Conflict for ME-TOO movement?
It seems like every time I pick up a magazine or watch the daily news what see is a mightily endowed super star attempting to bare it all. Women are showing more and expecting the average male not to react to this provocative behavior. Thirty years ago sexy calendars and Playboy centerfolds were banned from the work places by fed-up women. Those calendars and Pictures were deemed inappropriate and insulting to the feminine gender. What I see in everyday media is no different. What of our youth, is this appropriate? What if Me-Too victims just stripped naked and danced through the men’s locker room? Would that be considered provocative? Or indecent? Isn’t it time to object? Isn’t it time to tell the media that this near nudity is unacceptable? Seems like an Anti-Me-Too statement. I’m quite sure my attitude will bring some comment and discussion - I hope it does.
John Santy
Marana
