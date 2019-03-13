I was disappointed to see a half-page of your March 11 "Opinion" section dedicated to "Grappling with Catholicism during difficult times". It struck me as just another example of the liberal media (that's you) pouring dirt on the Catholic Church. This headline is offensive. Your readers should know that knowledgeable Catholics don't "grapple" with Catholicism; they embrace it!
These are not "difficult times". The Catholic Church has survived, indeed flourished, for 2000 years. "Difficult times" occurred in Poland in 1941 when a Catholic priest, Maximilian Kolbe, volunteered to take the place of a prisoner about to be murdered at a German prison camp called Auschwitz. "Difficult times" happened when Sir Thomas More was executed in England for his faith in 1535; likewise Christians in Rome in the 1st Century and beyond. Finally, the most "difficult time" occurred in the Church in Jerusalem at the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in 33 A.D. THESE WERE "DIFFICULT TIMES"!
James Ryan
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.