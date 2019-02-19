Re: the Feb. 17 column 'Star will drop 'Non Sequitur' over vulgar language.'
You know what’s vulgar? Children being kidnapped from their parents at our border. It’s obscene how many people live in poverty and tax cuts just went to the 1 percent. It's vile that this president has attacked every group of people EXCEPT white nationalists and is wrestling power away to do even more lasting irreversible harm to people! Actual people in their actual lives. To punish a cartoonist who forgot to remove a sentiment so many of us share is shameful.
I’m so sorry your child may have read a bad word, but maybe it’s time for him to learn about how how the media enables fascism. Expletives of choice are the only appropriate response to what is happening in this country at the hands of this administration, enabled by media complicity. Also, if you explain things without bias in age appropriate terms, kids get this too.
Marion Chubon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.