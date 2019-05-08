We were all born with rights some were given and some were earned. It is unfair for a social media app to violate your right of privacy. In 2018 Facebook was facing allegations for violating the privacy of 87 million users from a self made contract, 7 years prior. Profiting from the users is unethical, don't you think? FTC claims that Facebook profited from ads according to the people's needs while violating the privacy of their users. The Federal Trade Commission wants to fine Facebook five billion dollars because according to them they are making three billion for violating the agreement from 2011. This makes sense since in reality money does not have a price for violating privacy. A five billion dollar fine to Facebook is justified because this will set barrier for Facebook. A barrier to prevent Facebook from violating the users privacy so Facebook can stop profiting off them.
Eduardo Casillas
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.