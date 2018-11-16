Wow! Read the recent review by two people, (why?), about the "On Your Feet" musical put on by Broadway in Tucson. After reading the review, I was sorry I bought tickets but after attending Thursday's show, I was sorry I bought the Arizona Daily Star. I found the show entertaining, energetic, fast paced, and wonderful! The music and dancing were excellent and the singing made me feel it was actually Gloria Estefan performing. There was a lot of emotion and connection. I loved the closing number and our audience gave the cast a 5-minute standing ovation. So what's not to like? Constantly complaining about Centennial Hall is old news. I had no problem hearing or understanding at all. Centennial is not going to change anytime soon, so give up the comments or don't go to the shows. This show has something for everyone and I am thankful Broadway in Tucson provides us this opportunity!
Matt Welch
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.