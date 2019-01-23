The main opinion column in Saturday's Star goes below and beyond satire. It's obvious the Star staff hates Trump, but David Fitzsimmons' diatribe goes beyond the pale. If a similar article were written about President Obama the writer most certainly would have been summarily fired. Enough that the editorial cartoons by Fitzsimmons continually spew out hate, his column is not worthy of publication in any reputable newspaper.
Curt Anderson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.