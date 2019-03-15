Re: the March 13 article "University admissions scandal names coaches, stars."
It is easy to condemn the parents, university officials and private "admissions experts" for the unseemly admissions scandal now revealed with indictments. Their behavior was unethical, immoral and avaricious. And it left those who still believe in meritocracy deeply disappointed and cynical. But we should remember universities set the stage by offering lower admission standards for athletes. It is no accident so many athletic department employees were ensnarled in the scandal.
While this will be unpopular with some athletes, their families, department employees alumni and the universities which love the alumni donations, but the scandal should cause universities to reexamine those standards. It should be clear to even the casual observer that such standards have no logical nexus with the mission of the university.
Some will argue the special standards apply to other gifted applicants. Yes, but look at the site of the scandal. It was not the music department.
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.