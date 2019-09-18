Practically every week there's an article in the Star about something new in the phone biz--from a new app to a new Android.
I'm one of the last few holdouts with a dinosaur flip-phone. True, I'm a technoweenie, but there are more important reasons. I don't want to cross the street checking emails and risk crashing into somebody...or something. I don't want to feel that every text (which I don't do) has to be answered instantaneously or the sender will think I've moved to a land far, far away. Most importantly, I don't want to become addicted to my cell phone--which, from what I've observed, could easily happen--and miss a beautiful wildflower popping up, a person sitting next to me on a plane who has some interesting things to say or who could use a friendly hello or any other detail in this fast-moving, eternally fascinating world.
There will be plenty of time to check out info on my computer upon returning home.
Barbara Russek
North side
