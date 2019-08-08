Allowing the sale of assault type weapons to essentially anyone - is resulting in a loss of freedom for people who just want to be able to go on with a normal life - free from fear. At the very least the sale of these weapons should not be allowed to anyone under the age of 25. It is a fact that our brains are still developing until this age. What is more important, freedom from fear or freedom to purchase something developed for the purpose of warfare?
Lori Peterson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.