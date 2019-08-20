Referencing the Op-ed by Ed Rampell, in the 8/16/2019 Daily Star: PL&PD insurance for all gun owners.
Insuring that guns never be used for illegal activities makes as much sense as insuring automobiles. Registering all guns, licensing all gun owners and insuring all gun users is as sensible as the controls applied to motor vehicles. The criteria for obtaining an owners license should be determined by the elected legislature, with the intent of keeping guns out of the hands of unreliable users. A buy back and/or confiscation program should be applied to all unregistered guns and those owned by unlicensed persons. Ownership of a gun, by an unlicensed person should become a felony. This program will upset the NRA, but it will also reduce the number of guns available for random violence.
Tom Gerhard
Northwest side
