Re: the August 29 article "Face of 'Lucy' ancestor revealed by fossil discovery in Ethiopia."
This article claims that a fossil from Ethiopia is "letting scientists look millions of years into our evolutionary history..." Really? Lets look at the definition of "Science"
It's a noun. "The intellectual and practical activity encompassing the systematic study of the structure and behavior of the physical and natural world through observation and experiment."
Were these "scientists" around millions of years ago to physically observe the evolution that took place? Were their experiments observable ( and repeatable?) Are they aware that the scientific world view of the age of dinosaur fossils is changing? That soft tissue in dinosaur fossils has been found in many places around the globe?
Please, let common sense prevail here. Visit any 6th grade science class in Tucson and ask the "science" teacher to prove (by experimentation) that soft tissue can exist for 1,000 years.
Bob Wineland
Northwest side
