"Robocalls hit 3M a day in Arizona..." May 5, 2019.... suggests help is on the way. But author admits whenever that "help" becomes available, it will not end all the disruptive, infuriating ringing. I have the solution! Even though we are in our late 70's and 80's - we joined our kids in the liberating act of cancelling our land line. Why pay $35+ a month and be annoyed 3-6 times a day, or more? If everyone cancelled their land line, you better believe the phone companies would come up with an answer.
Harriet Kronman
Foothills
