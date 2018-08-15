The human race is nothing more than a virus let loose in space. Let me explain.
Take Facebook as a prime example of cultivating the missing link. By that I mean the misfits of our society that subscribe to this abhorring masterpiece are truly in the majority. They don't think about the uselessness of this wasteful endeavor, The guy who created this garbage became a multi-billionaire by creating no useful product or merchandise nor does it sell anything useful to our society. It has zero benefits to our society. Just like a virus running rampant it belongs not on this planet. I have more to say but this is enough for now.
Milton Lewis
Oro Valley
