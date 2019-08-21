I’m not surprised that politicians are fundraising and condemning the President.

Before victims of Evil have been mourned.

Evil is endemic !

We have a Society that celebrates Abortion; Millions of innocent humans are killed by a Society of the Enlightened!

More people are killed in Baltimore & Chicago and many of our inner cities of which are Democrat controlled.

Media Crickets !

AZStar !

Bless our Police , who run at the Shooter !

God Bless You ! Be Safe & Continue to Protect Us ! Nobody calls Politicians when they need to be protected ! 911 gets cops !

And Media Are Silent !

Democrats seem to hate our founding ( Gallup

Polling)

I am Proud to be American !

Richard Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

