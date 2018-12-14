Re: the Dec. 11 letter to the editor "Morning walk surprise."
As a long time Tucson bike rider, I am always amused to read of the various infractions bikers are blamed for. But wait, peeing in a bottle and throwing it on the side of the road? While riding a bike? In defense of all riders I must call this one out: Have you ever seen bike pants? Impossible! Snack wrappers on the road maybe, but even Cirque du Soleil could not pull off that trick.
Howard Grahn
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.