Re: the Dec. 11 letter to the editor "Morning walk surprise."

As a long time Tucson bike rider, I am always amused to read of the various infractions bikers are blamed for. But wait, peeing in a bottle and throwing it on the side of the road? While riding a bike? In defense of all riders I must call this one out: Have you ever seen bike pants? Impossible! Snack wrappers on the road maybe, but even Cirque du Soleil could not pull off that trick.

Howard Grahn

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

