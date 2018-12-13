Re: the Dec. 13 letter to the editor "Sweet-talking invaders from the Golden State."
The writer, tongue-in-cheek, warns us that the mass migration of Californians to Arizona will eventually infect our conservative state with humanitarian (read liberal) thinking. I recall when my wife and I moved from California to Colorado in the early '90s, we encountered similar concerns in the form of signs and bumper stickers with the message, "Don't Californicate Colorado." The welcome mat for Californians relocating to Arizona is small indeed.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.