Your brief review made the book sound intriguing but the price Rutgers University Press set makes it an antiquarian book while still in print. I shall ask the Pima County Library System to order it as the U of A Library has placed in the noncirculating Special Collections section. Professor Huizar-Hernández shows us that the most powerful weapon in the historian's tool kit is historical creativity and imagination. As historians understand, an “archive” is not a fount of truth. The motives and goals of those creating the documents, the limits of their own knowledge, the incorporation of flattery or gossip, into a report for someone senior, the distortions of ideology or prejudices, all have to be taken into account. However interesting the new materials, they are not telling us things about which we were utterly ignorant. Further, we are motivated by what we think and believe and not just by objective or measurable interests. Again, I look forward to reading this remarkable book.
Lewis Bernstein
Marana
